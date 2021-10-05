KEAM 2021 Option Registration starts, last date Oct 9

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2021 and are seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses to complete option registration through official website.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link to complete option selection.
Students should carefully select their college and institute options as allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in option form.
Option registration for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses for the year 2021-22 is commenced on Monday October 04, 2021. The last date of Option Registration is October 09, 2021.
“In this phase of admission process, online options are invited for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses”, CEE Kerala said.
As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2021 First Phase Allotment will be published in on October 11, 2021 at 09:00 pm.
Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and confirm their admission between October 12 to 16, 2021.
KEAM 2021 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on August 05, 2021 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier asked the candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2021 to verify, and make correction if any, in their profile.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
