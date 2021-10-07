KEAM 2021: 3 Muslims Top Engg, Pharmacy, Architecture

KEAM 2021 Toppers: In a spectacular academic performance in KEAM 2021, three Muslim students Faiz Hashim, Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil and Amreen have bagged the top ranks in Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture of the important entrance exams.
While Faiz Hashim and Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil secured the 1st rank respectively in Engineering and Pharmacy, Amreen, a Muslim girl student, bagged the 2nd rank in Architecture.
According to the KEAM rank list released by CEE Kerala on Thursday October 7, 2021, Faiz scored 575.9522 to bag the 1st rank in Engineering, Faris Abdul Nassar scored 465.1257 to secure the top rank in Pharmacy whereas Amreen got 331.8000 score to get the 2nd rank in Architecture.
KEAM Entrance Exam is conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses. KEAM 2021 was held on August 05 and the result was declared on September 17, 2021.
KEAM 2021 rank list and detailed of toppers however have been released today.
Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
After the declaration of KEAM result, CEE Kerala had asked students to complete option registration through official website before October 09, 2021.
As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2021 First Phase Allotment will be published in on October 11, 2021 at 09:00 pm.
Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and confirm their admission between October 12 to 16, 2021.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier asked the candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2021 to verify, and make correction if any, in their profile.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
