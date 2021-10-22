JoSAA 2021 Mock Seat Allotment 1 Today - Direct Link

JoSAA 2021 Mock Seat Allotment Round 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2021 score is set to display on its official website josaa.nic.in Mock Seat Allocation-1, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Friday October 22, 2021.
"Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 21, 2021, 17:00 IST will be done on October 22 at 10:00 am", the JoSAA 2021 schedule says.
1. Click here to go to JoSAA 2021 website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Mock Allotment Result 1" on the home page.
3. Log in using JEE Main 2021 Roll Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.
Candidates should note that even after the display of Mockt Test allotment result today, online registration and counselling process will continue as it is as the last date of application is October 25, 2021. There will be one more mock allotment on October 23.
Candidates should also note that this is just a mock allocation and not final allotment of seats. Mock allocation is published to give candidates an idea of how the counselling process is done.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: October 16, 2021.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 21, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 22, 2021
Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 23, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 24, 2021
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: October 25, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): October 27, 2021.
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): October 27 to 30, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): November 1, 2021
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): November 2 to 3, 2021
Seat Allocation (Round 3): November 6, 2021
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 - online registration and choice filling process through its official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premiuim engineering institutions based on JEE Advanced 2020 Score started on October 16, 2021.
JoSAA counselling started after the declaration of result JEE Advanced 2021 on October 15.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on October 27, round 2 result will be declared on November 1, Round 3 result on November 6, Round 4 result on November 10, Round 5 result on November 14 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2021counselling will be published on November 18, as per the JoSAA schedule 2021.
