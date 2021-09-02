DTE MP Engineering Diploma 2021: Merit List Today

DTE MP Engineering Diploma Admission 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh is set to release today i.e. Thursday September 02, 2021 Common Merit List of the students who have regsitered for DTE MP Engineering Diploma for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in.
2. Select Course for Counselling from the top menu
3. Under Diploma Program, click on "Engineering Diploma".
4. Click on the given link to download the Merit List in PDF.
As per the DTE MP Counselling Schedule, the Common Merit List for Diploma in Engineering (TFW AND GENERAL POOL FIRST ROUND based on 10th score) will be released today by 05:00 pm.
Allotment letter download and admission procedure should be done from September 6 to 11, 2021.
The second round of counselling for Engineering Diploma admission will commence from September 12, 2021.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in First Round of Admission Counselling for Polytechnic Admission inculding Non-PPT Diploma, Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams from August 10, 2021.
Students were asked for choice filling and locking from August 16 to 28, 2021.
For the students who have applied for Admission in B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy ( B Pharm and D Pharm) based on 12th score Pharm D (based on 12th score), the Merit List will be published on September 09, 2021.
For students seeking admission in Integrated MBA (IIMBA), Integrated MCA (IIMCA), Pharm D, Bachelor of Hotel Management (based on 12th score), the Merit List will be declared on Septeber 06, 2021.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh had released on August 29, 2021 Common Merit List of the students regsitered for DTE MP Non-PPT Diploma for the year 2021-22.
Along with Non-PPT Diploma, DTE MP had also released on the same day the "Common Merit List" of the students seeking admission in Diploma under Dr BABA Saheb Ambedkar Scheme (Exclusively for SC Candidate) and Diploma under Eklavya Scheme (Exclusively for ST Candidate).
