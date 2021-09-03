JEE Main 4th attempt Answer Key: Check on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 4th Session Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge of JEE Main 4th Session exam held in August and September, 2021.
The Answer Key, to be released any moment, will be provisional. After the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates will be given chance to challenge or raise objection if any before a pre-decided due date.
The NTA will then release the Final Answer Key after assessing the validity of objections received. JEE Main result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
The NTA normally publishes provisional answer keys two days after the exam. The NTA had released on July 29 the official answer key of JEE Main 3rd session that had ended on July 27, 2021.
Since the last paper of the JEE Main 4th session was held on September 2, 2021, candidates can expect JEE Main 4th Session Provisional Answer Key any moment.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main 4th Session Answer Key (Provisional) on the home page.
3. Use one of the two options to log-in.
4. After logging-in, click on the given link to download subject wise answer keys in PDF.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main has been conducted in 4 sessions instead of two. The 4th session of JEE Main was held in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities.
The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.
The NTA had released on August 6 the result of JEE Main 3rd Session held in July, 2021.
