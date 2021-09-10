BJP again demands Jinnah portrait in AMU removed

Aligarh (UP): The portrait of Jinnah has returned to haunt Aligarh Muslim University once again.
The BJP unit in Aligarh has now written a letter with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the removal of the portrait of Jinnah from the campus.
BJP spokesperson in Aligarh, Shivang Tiwari, warned that they will force the authorities to take down the portrait, "if the AMU authorities did not remove it themselves."
The letter has been submitted to the district administration with a request to forward it to the Prime Minister.
In 2018, a similar demand had been made by party MP Satish Gautam and led to a clash with university students when activists of various right-wing organizations had tried to force their way into the campus to remove the portrait of Jinnah.
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on defended the portrait, hanging for decades, saying Jinnah was a founder member of the University Court and a donor who was granted life membership of the student union.
"Jinnah was also accorded life membership of the AMUSU in 1938. He was the founder member of the University Court in 1920 and also a donor. Traditionally, photographs of all life members are placed on the walls of the student union", AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai had told reporters back in 2018.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.