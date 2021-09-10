"If DNA of Hindus and Muslims one, then....": Digvijaya's poser to Bhagwat

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday called out Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his latest remark that the DNA of Hindus and Muslims is same, and they have a common ancestry.
"When the DNA of Hindus and Muslims being one, then why were the issues like 'love jihad' raised", Digvijaya Singh said.
Besides Digvijaya Singh, political commentators have also said that Mohan Bhagwat's assertions made at an even titled 'Nation First, Nation Supreme' do not match the ground realties.
Digvijaya Singh also drew an analogy between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban after Mohan Bhagwat's statement about the working women.
"Do Taliban and RSS have a similarity of views on Working Women? Looks like it, unless Mohan Bhagwat ji and Taliban change their views", Singh wrote on Twitter on Bhagwat's comment on men being breadwinners and women the housewives.
Digvijaya, who is bitter crtitic of the RSS, has been slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had alleged that the organisation was dividing the Hindu and Muslim communities by spreading lies and fake narrative.
Digvijaya Singh had earlier supported and defended lyricist Javed Akhtar who said he saw an uncanny resemblance between the Taliban and the RSS as 'just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra here in India'.
When asked about this Digvijaya said that everyone has freedom of speech:
"I do not know in which context he said so. But our Constitution has given us the right to express ourselves."
"I do not know in which context he said so. But our Constitution has given us the right to express ourselves."
The BJP had slammed the statement of Akhtar, while he got the support of 150 eminent people. Over 150 citizens from different walks of life have condemned the hounding of prominent Bollywood personalities Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah.
In a signed statement, the citizens said:
"We, the undersigned, unequivocally support the recent interview given by author and poet Javed Akhtar to the media in the context of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan."
"We, the undersigned, unequivocally support the recent interview given by author and poet Javed Akhtar to the media in the context of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.