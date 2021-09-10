Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib ur Rehman Saani dies

Chandigarh: Punjab Shahi Imam Hazrat Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi died at a private hospital in Ludhiana after a brief illness, a state government statement said here on Friday.
The 63-year-old died on Thursday night. He is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of the Shahi Imam.
In a message, Amarinder Singh described Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.
"His immense contribution in cementing the bonds of brotherhood, amity and bonhomie amongst the mankind would always remember by one and all across the state", the Chief Minister said.
"A void has been created in the religious fraternity, especially amongst the Muslim community, which was difficult to be filled", added Amarinder Singh.
