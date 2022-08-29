CUET PG 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on CUET PG official website cuet.nta.nic.in the admit card and hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for the important Postgraduate Entrance Exams.
As per the schedule released earlier, CUET PG will be held from September 1 to 7 and from September 9-11.
NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on " Admit Card for Phase – 1 of CUET (PG) – 2022".
3. Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and then click on Submit button.
4. Click on the given link to download your admit card.
Candidates are advised to check their name, address, exam centre and other details. In case of any error they should immediately contact the NTA.
Before publishing Admit Card, the NTA had released "Advance Exam City Intimation for CUET-PG 2022". Intimation letter updates candidates about the exam centre and its address in advance.
Candidates should also note that CUET PG Admit Cards for the dates 01, 02, 03 September 2022 have been released. For the rest of students, the admit card will be released in due course.
CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in participating universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximate 500 cities and 13 cities outside India.
