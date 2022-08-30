logo

 

Tuesday August 30, 2022 4:38 PM, IANS

To boost tourism, SL launches 5-yr multiple entry tourist visa scheme

Colombo: In an effort to boost the tourism industry amid the economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government on Tuesday said the island nation has extended its multiple-entry tourist visa to five years.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that Sri Lanka now offers one-year multiple entry visas, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country also issues single entry visas with a six-month stay period.

Fernandor said that the cabinet of ministers approved his proposal on Monday.

"Cabinet agreed to extend five-year multiple entry tourist visas for 35 countries to help boost repeat tourism in Sri Lanka. A tourist can stay in Sri Lanka for six months in one stretch with this scheme," he said.

 

The Minister said that the country had earlier offered a three-month "digital nomad" visa for tourists to attract foreigners engaged in remote work.

The Minister said that tourism picked up in July and August after the anti-government protests gradually fizzled.

 

He added that they expect 1 million tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka in 2022.

"We expect $2 billion from tourism this year," he said.

 

