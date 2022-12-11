DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson perform Umrah - Their reactions after watching Kaaba

Makkah: American Former Boxing Champion Mike Tyson and Palestinian-American Hip Hop Star and Producer DJ Khaled performed Umrah, office of the Two Holy Mosques said.
Umrah, minor pilgrimage, is lesser Hajj and can be performed any time of the year unlike Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Makkah, performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah.
While sharing their photos in which they are seen wrapped in Ihram, the Haramain said the two stars performed Umrah this week.
Mike Tyson, who was world heavyweight champion from 1986 to 1990, converted to Islam while in jail in the 1990s. He visited Makkah for the first time after embracing Islam back in 2010.
Khaled Mohammed Khaled, popularly known as DJ Khaled, is an American DJ, record executive and producer and rapper.
Outside of music, Khaled has gained success as a writer, with his book 'The Keys' featuring on the New York Times Best Seller list.
DJ Khaled has also featured as an actor, appearing in Spies in Disguise (2019) and Bad Boys for Life (2020).
Khaled was born on November 26, 1975, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the United States.
DJ Khaled shared multiple videos and pictures from his visit to the Kaaba.
In one of the posts, he said he was in tears when he saw the Ka'bah for the first time.
"The second I walked in Makkah tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy. My whole life I wanted to go to Makkah. To paray and to give my gratitude to Allah", he wrote in one of the posts. Watch Video:
DJ Khaled was in tears when he saw the Ka'bah for the first time.He shared this video to his 31m followers. pic.twitter.com/OEy2ZJ7gpr— Muslim Bants (@muslimbants) December 10, 2022
This is second time in a week when mega stars are spotted visitng Makkah and performing Umrah. Reports last Thursday had said that Indian Bollywood Mega Star Shah Rukh Khan had performed Umrah.
Meanwhile, fans are sharing their videos and photos while praying for them.
"May the Almighty Allah grant each and everyone of our followers the ability to travel to the Holy Lands to perform Umrah", one Twitter user wrote on the popular social media site.
"Watching DJ Khaled's snaps in Makkah just got me so emotional. I love seeing the rich worshipping Allah. One prayer that I always say before Allah is 'Dear Allah never give me wealth that will make me forget you. My dear Allah one day enable me to visit this holy place In'shaAllah'", another Twitter user.
