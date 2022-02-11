Kerala BAMS, BUMS, BSMS 2021 Allotment - Direct Link

KEAM 2021 AYUSH Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to release on its website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Friday February 11, 2022 First Phase Allotment of candidates who have registered for KEAM 2021 AYUSH Counselling conducted for Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
Candidates should note that candidates will be allotted seats based on choices and options they have submitted, and vacant and available seats as mentioned in the Seat Matrix on the official website.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to the college and institute concerned from February 14 to 17, 2022.
“College authorities shall approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through OAMS”, as per the KEAM AYUSH Counselling Schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal
3. Click on 'Allotment List' under the notification area
4. Click on the link marked as First Phase Allotment to AYUSH Courses to download the result
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala has confirmed the date to publish Kerala UG NEET First allotment today on Feb 11. It has however not confirmed time. As per the prvious year's record, candidates should get the seat allotment by today evening.
"Allotment to 15% of the seats to BAMS/BSMS/BUMS course in Self-Financing Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani colleges in Kerala will be done irrespective of candidate’s domicile by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations", CEE Kerala said.
CEE Kerala had earlier published the First Round Allotment result of MBBS and BDS courses on February 03, 2022. Schedule and date of 2nd round counselling of MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses will be published later.
Candidates should regularly visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in for further information regarding admission counselling.
