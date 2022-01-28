KEA UGNEET 2021 Merit List soon on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA UGNEET 2021 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish soon on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the Merit List of the candidates who have registered and verified their documents for KEA NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other courses.
The KEA had earlier published document verification schedule based on NEET Score and Marks of the students who had registered for the NEET UG counselling conducted for Medical, Dental, Unani Ayurveda and other courses.
As per the announced schedule, document verification was conducted from January 1 to 13, 2022. The KEA had later extended the date till January 24, 2022 for some candidates.
As per the latest update the Karnataka Medical Counselling body then gave the last chance till January 28, 2022 to NRI and some other candidates for document verification.
Accordingly, candidates who have registered and have also verified their documents can wait the Karnataka UGNEET Merit List any moment.
Candidates should note that KEA publishes merit list after document verification process is completed.
The merit list is published in PDF and it include the list of registered candidates, the list of verified candidates, the list of registered but not verified candidates and the list of candidates who are eligible and ineligible for counselling – all in PDF and published separately.
After the release of the Merit List, KEA asks candidates to submit choices and options stating their preferred colleges and institutes. Candidates will be required to carefully study the Seat Matrix that will be available on the official website.
Candidates should note that based on their options and choices, KEA will publish Mock Allotment result. This is done to help students understand the counselling and seat allotment process.
After the publication of Mock Allotment result, candidates are once again given chance to edit or change their options if they wish to. Based on the final confirmation KEA publishes final seat allotment result.
Candidates should also note that the KEA will publish first the result of NEET UG Round 1 counselling. It will be followed by Second Round of UG NEET counselling and if required Mop up Round counselling will also be conducted for seats remaining vacant after first two rounds of counselling.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in first year undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as December 17. It was however first extended till December 22, and later till December 27, 2021.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses after NEET result and NEET rank, merit list and score are published. Along with NEET, medical admission in Karnataka is also done based on the rank and score of candidates in Karnataka CET. KCET 2021 rank and score of the candiates was published by KEA on September 20, 2021.
Candidates in the meantime are advised to regularly visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in for all the latest updates.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.