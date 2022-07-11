KCET 2022 Marks Entry Link now available

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Marks Entry: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made available on its official website kea.kar.nic.in marks entry link ahead of UGCET 2022 result declaration.
1. Go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "07-08 UGCET 2022 MARKS ENTRY PORTAL LINK "
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Enter Class 12th marks - subjectwise as well as total
KCET Marks Entry Link can be used by candidates who appeared for UGCET 2022 held in June but could not enter their Class 12th (2nd PU) score because the result was not declared.
The Karnataka Education Department declared 2nd PU Class 12th result on June 18, 2022 – weeks after the KCET registration was closed.
Marks entry link can therefore be used by candidates to enter subject-wise 2nd PU or Class 12th exams 2022.
The link can also be used by 12th CBSE and CISCE, and other board students whose results are awaited.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022.
The KEA published KCET Provisional Answer Key on June 22, 2022. The authority asked candidates to raise objections if any till June 25, 2022.
The KEA has also asked candidates to edit information in their application or claim Agriculture quota if they wish.
Candidates should note that KEA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare UGCET result. But, since the last date of raising objections to KCET Answer Keys has already lapsed, the KEA can announce result any time.
The KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2022 reusult.
Along with the result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
