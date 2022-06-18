61.88% Pass Karnataka 12th Exam 2022 - Full List of Toppers

Karnataka 12th Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Higher Secondary 12th (Karnataka 2nd PUC) 2022, also known Class 12 exams, today i.e. Saturday June 18.
Karnataka registered an overall pass percentage of 61.88 in the 2022 2nd PUC 12th board exam
The state registered an over all pass percentage of 61.88 in the 2022 PUC exam. "Pass percentage of girls is 68.72 and that of boys is 55.22%", Education Minister BC Nagesh said while decalring the result.
"A total of 6,83,563 students attended the examination. Of them 4,22,966 students passed", he added.
Among the districts, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have emerged as toppers.
"The supplementary examination date will be announced later this month", the minister said.
1. Click here to go to official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "PUC Results announced on 18/06/2022".
3. Enter Reg No and Click on Submit button.
4. Your result will appear on screen. Save and take a printout
Kar II PUC Result 2022 can also be checked through the direct link via pue.kar.nic.in. Students can also check their KSEEB Results 2022 via SMS.
In 2021, Karnataka 12th exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result was declared on July 14 in 2020. Girls had outperformed boys in the 2nd Pre-University (PUC) 2020 examinations.
According to the detailed result of the year 2020, 68.73% girls cleared the exam against the boys whose pass percentage was 54.77%.
As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination. Of them, 4.17 lakh students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 61.80%.
Stream-wise, the pass percentage of students in Science is 82.57%, Commerce 72.60% and Arts 47.90%.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2022, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams on May 19, 2022.
