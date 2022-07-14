Umrah booking begins from Thursday July 14, 2022

Umrah Booking 2022: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is starting from today i.e. Thursday 15th Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to July 14, 2022 Umrah booking for the post-Hajj season.
The Umrah season after Hajj will start from Muharram 01, 1444 AH.
"Starting today: Receiving visa requests to perform Umrah, bearing in mind that issuing permits to perform Umrah from inside and outside the Kingdom will begin on Muharram 01, 1444 AH", the ministry said in a Twitter post.
Muharram 01, 1444 H is likely to coincide with Saturday July 30, 2022.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially announced the culmination of Hajj 2022 on Tuesday July 12, 2022.
A total of 899,353 - including 779,919 foreigners and 119,434 domestic pilgrims, performed Hajj this year.
After performing Hajj, pilgrims go to Madinah or stay for few weeks in the Kingdom before going home. During their stay in the Kingdom, pilgrims perform Umrah.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has decided to issue till 20th Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to July 19, 2022 Umrah permits only to Hajj pilgrims, Saudi Gazette said in a report.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had in June 2022 announced online service for issuance of Umrah Visa, registration of accommodation and other related services and booking.
The Ministry said using the newly launched e-service portal pilgrims will be able to get Umrah Visa within 24 hours and without travel agents.
