Maharashtra: Petrol rate cut by Rs 5/litre, diesel by Rs 3/litre

Mumbai: In a relief, the Maharashtra government has slashed VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shnde announced here on Thursday.
This would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer but will lead to reducing the inflation, Shinde said, after a cabinet meeting.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the move to cut petrol-diesel rates was in tune with the new government's commitment to public welfare and would directly benefit the masses.
Shinde added that after the reduction in the petrol-diesel prices by the Centre a few months ago, some state governments had extended similar reliefs, and now it has been given even in Maharashtra.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.