Here's why NEET (UG) 2022 result delayed further

NEET (UG) 2022 Result: Thousands of students across India and abroad are anxiously waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the Answer Key and Result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted for various undergraduate (UG) courses on July 17, 2022.
The NTA has however not commented anything over the unprecedented delay in releasing the NEET UG answer key and result even as thousands of students are under stress.
Speculations about the date and time of NEET result declaration is on ever since the popular medical exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. All these speculations were proved wrong while the NTA maintained a guarded silence over the exact date and time of NEET UG 2022 result declaration.
One reason about the delay came to fore Saturday when the NTA announced that it will conduct re-exams for the girl-students in Kerala who faced difficulties at exam centre where they were forced to undergo “innerwear check" before the entrance test.
The girls' parents had raised their voice against the "inhuman act" by the invigilators saying their wards were totally "devastated" which impacted their performance.
Consequent to this, a three-member team of officials attached to NEET conducted a probe into the incident and submitted a report on the mental agony the girls had to undergo.
Based on the report, the NTA decided to conduct a re-examination for the affected girls if they wish at a new centre in Kollam district. The NTA said the affected students can re-appear for NEET exam on September 04, 2022.
This means that the NEET 2022 result will be declared only after September 04. Though the NTA has not confirmed the exact date, some reports said NEET Answer Key will be published on August 30 and the result will be announced by September 07.
The NTA had conducted NEET UG on Sunday July 17, 2022, and going by the previous years’ record the Answer Keys should have been released by now.
For, NEET UG was held on September 12 in 2021 and the answer key was released on October 14, 2021 - about a month after the entrance test whereas the result was announced on October 31, 2021.
On the other hand, NEET UG was held on September 13 in 2020 and the answer key was released on September 27, 2020 i.e. within 15 days. NEET 2020 result was announced on October 16, 2020 - a little over 02 weeks after the Answer Key was released.
Candidates should note that once released, the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be available for download on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Students can follow the steps given here to download and check NEET Answer Key along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) and NEET Question Paper.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.