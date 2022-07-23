KCET 2022: CBSE students asked to enter 12th marks

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has asked the Class 12 students who passed the board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and have applied for KCET 2022 (Karnataka UGCET 2022) to enter their marks and score using the link provided on the website.
The KEA issued the instructions a day after the CBSE announced the Class 12 result of the academic year 2022.
"In view of the CBSE 12th results for the year 2022 being published, candidates who have applied for UGCET 2022 are instructed to upload their 12th standard marks in the link published in KEA website”, the KEA said.
“The last date for uploading the marks is July 25”, it added.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has also made available on its official website kea.kar.nic.in marks entry link on its website.
1. Go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "23-07 UGCET 2022 MARKS ENTRY PORTAL LINK "
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Enter Class 12th marks – subject-wise as well as total
The KEA had earlier added the mark entry link on its website for the students who have applied for UGCET 2022 (KCET 2022) but have not uploaded their marks.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022.
The KEA published KCET Provisional Answer Key on June 22, 2022. The authority asked candidates to raise objections if any till June 25, 2022.
Candidates should note that the KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2022 reusult.
Candidates should note that KEA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare UGCET result.
But, since the last date of marks entry for the CBSE students has been fixed as July 25, 2022 there is no chance of the KCET result declaration before this date.
Along with the result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
