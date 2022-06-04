Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 Latest Update: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has postponed the declaration of Manabadi 10th SSC Result to Monday June 06, 2022 without citing any reason.
08:30 AM The Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is declaring online the results of AP SSC Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination today i.e. Saturday June 04, 2022.
Regular Students who appeared for AP SSC Exam (2022) should note that Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has decided to prepare this year’s results on Grading system, instead of marks and score.
Simultaneously, BSEAP will not publish SSC Merit List. It means BSEAP will declare the result data and grade of students, and no details of toppers will be made public.
BIEAP Manabadi AP 10th result 2022 will be declared today at 11:00 AM.
According to the board officials, B Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary Department of Education, will announce the result in a press meeting.
Students should note that once announced today at 11:00 AM, AP SSC Results will be available on official website bse.ap.gov.in. Steps to check class 10 result:
1. Click here to go to the result website: bse.ap.gov.in
2. Enter roll number, mother’s name etc
3. Click on submit button to check your result
4. Download and take a printout
1. Click here to go to the result website: bse.ap.gov.in
2. Enter roll number, mother’s name etc
3. Click on submit button to check your result
4. Download and take a printout
Andhra SSC students can also check their 10th result using Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App. These apps are available on rtgs.ap.gov.in website.
Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh had conducted Manabadi SSC exams from April 27 to May 09, 2022 in the offline mode.
More than six lakh students from different districts of Andhra Pradesh had appeared for AP Class 10 exams, also known as Class 9+ board exam.
All students who had registered for the SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh were declared pass with the AP board registering overall pass percentage of 100% in 2021.
In 2019 and 2020, Andhra Pradesh recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.88%. AP SSC 2019 result was marginally better than 2018 when the result was 94.48%.
In 2017, overall pass percentage was 91.92 whreas in 2016 AP board exam, the pass percent was 94.52.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.