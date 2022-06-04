GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

Gujarat 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Gandhinagar is set to declare the result of Class 10 or Class X (SSC) on its official website gseb.org on Monday June 06, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gseb.org.
2. Click on Class 10 SSC Result link
3. Enter 6-digit seat number starting with B or E.
4. Click on "Go".
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gseb.org.
2. Click on Class 10 SSC Result link
3. Enter 6-digit seat number starting with B or E.
4. Click on "Go".
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
Along with 10th result, the Gujarat Madhyamik Pariksha Board will also release the Toppers List and Pass Percentage - overall, school-wise, districtwise etc.
According to the confirmation by the Gandhinagar board, Class 10 SSC and Sanskrit First will be declared on Monday at 08:00 am.
Students however should note that a delay of few minutes is possible as result data uploading takes time.
Students should also note that website response time could also be slower as hundreds of thousands of students simultaneously try to check SSC result at the same time.
To make it easier for the students, Gujarat board also host result on multiple websites, and also on result app and via SMS.
Around 9.72 lakh students from different districts of Gujarat appeared for Class 10th exams conducted in offline mode from March 28 to April 09, 2022.
Earlier, Gujarat board declared Class 12th HSC result of Arts, Science and Commerce streams on the official website.
While the GSEB 12th General (Arts and Commerce) result was declared today i.e. Saturday June 04, 2022, GSEB 12th Science result was announced on May 12.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.