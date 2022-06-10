WB 12th Result 2022 Declared, Check Toppers List

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2022 Topper List: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in Friday June 10, 2022 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, held in the month April this year.
A total of 272 students from different districts of West Bengal have made it to the list of TOP 10. Among them 144 are boys and 128 are girls.
Rank 1: Adisha Debsharma, Dinhata Soni Devi Jain High School Cooch Bihar - 498 marks (99.6%)
Rank 2: Sayandip Samanta, West Midnapore - 497 marks (99.4%)
Rank 3: Four students jointly shared the 3rd Rank wirh 496 marks (99.2%)
A total of 8 students have shared the 4th Rank, 11 have shared the 5h Rank, 32 students have bagged the 6th and 7th Ranks, 55 students have got 8th Rank, 54 9th Rank and 69 have secured the 10th Rank.
West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.44% in 2022 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - a drop by 9.25% as compared to 2021 when the success rate was 97.69%.
The pass percentage of boys stood at 90.19% while for girls, it is 86.98%. The pass percentage of students belonging to minority communities is 85.59% while the same for students belonging to SC/ST communities is 88.35 per cent.
Registered: 7,44,655
Appeared: 7,20,862
Pass: 6,36,875
Students should note that the WB board announced 12th result of 2022 board exam at a press conference a littel while ago. However, the link to check result on official website will be activated by 12:00 noon.
Pass percentage of Urdu medium schools is 75.2%, the same for Nepali medium schools is 93.19% whereas for Santhali medium schools the pass percent is 92.67%.
The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83, followed by Commerce - 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 88.74 per cent.
Among the districts, East Midnapore, South 24 Pargana, West Midnapore registered more than 90% passing score.
1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2022"
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Take a print out for further reference.
WB HS result can also be viewed via SMS and app from 12 pm. Students can download the ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ app which is available on the Google Play Store and on results.shiksha.
WB Uccha Madhyamik result can also be aaccessed via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 56070).
Candidates who have passed the 12th board Uchcha Madhyamik Exam from West Bengal board should note that they will be able to collect printed marksheet and score card from respective junior colleges from June 20, 2022 onwards.
They can however use the printed marksheet downloaded from result website for reference.
More than 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the 12th board exams conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education from April 2 to 26, 2022.
The West Bengal board had registered overall pass percentage of 97.69 in the 12th board exam in 2021. A Muslim girl from Murshidabad district of West Bengal had topped the WB HS Uccha Madhyamik 12th board in 2021.
West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.
In 2019, West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.
