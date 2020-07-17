logo
WB 12th result 2020 declared; 499 highest marks, Kolkata District Topper

West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam

Friday July 17, 2020 5:02 PM, ummid.com News Network

WB 12th Topper 2020

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2020 Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2020 examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, held in the month March 2020.

West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.

The West Bengal board has not released merit list this year. According to the council, 499 is the highest marks. A student who secured 99.08 per cent can be claimed herself or himself as topper.

The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83, followed by Commerce - 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 88.74 per cent.

Kolkata has topped among the districts followed by East Midnapore. West Midnapore has secured the third position.

Direct link to check WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2020"
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
  4. Click on Submit button.
  5. Take a print out for further reference.

WB 12 Pass Percentage, Toppers in 2019

In 2019, West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.29% in 2019 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam.

Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. They scored 498 out of the total 500 marks to secure the top position in the WB 12th Merit List 2019.

East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.

