WB 12th result 2020 declared; 499 highest marks, Kolkata District Topper

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2020 Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2020 examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, held in the month March 2020.
West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.
The West Bengal board has not released merit list this year. According to the council, 499 is the highest marks. A student who secured 99.08 per cent can be claimed herself or himself as topper.
The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83, followed by Commerce - 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 88.74 per cent.
Kolkata has topped among the districts followed by East Midnapore. West Midnapore has secured the third position.
In 2019, West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.29% in 2019 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam.
Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. They scored 498 out of the total 500 marks to secure the top position in the WB 12th Merit List 2019.
East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.
Also Read
