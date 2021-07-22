Muslim Girl West Bengal 12th Topper 2021

West Bengal 12th Result 2021: A Muslim girl from Murshidabad district of West Bengal has topped the WB HS Uccha Madhyamik 12th board result for the academic year 2021which was declared today i.e. Thursday July 22, 2021.
Board President Mahua Das did not reveal her name but said that she secured 499/500 in WB HS Result 2021.
"A total of 86 students have clinched the top 10 spots. As many as 9,013 students have secured above 90% marks, 49,370 students secured above 80%", the Board Chairman said.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today i.e. Thursday July 22, 2021 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2021 examinations, also known as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha.
WBCHSE Class 12th students can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in after 04:00 pm today, board officials said.
The board said a total of 8.19 lakh students were registered for WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th. Out of them, 97.69 per cent candidates have managed to clear the exam.
This year commerce stream has secured the highest pass percentage. The overall pass percentage of commerce is 99.8 per cent followed by Science and Arts with 99.28 per cent and 97.39 per cent, respectively.
1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2021"
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Take a print out for further reference.
Apart from the official website, the WBCHSE Class 12th HS results are also available at examresults.net, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.
WB HS result can also be viewed via SMS and app from 4 pm. Students can download the ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app which is available on the Google Play Store and on results.shiksha.
For SMS results, students have to SMS WB12 with registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.
West Bengal 12th HS exam this year was cancelled due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19. The result is therefore prepared on the basis of internal assessment and special evaluation criteria as per the SC guidelines.
The West Bengal board earlier declared WB Madhyamik Class 10 result 2021 on July 20. A total of 79 students scored 697 out of the total 700 marks in WB 10th exam 2021.
West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam 2020 - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.
The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83, followed by Commerce - 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 88.74 per cent.
WB 12th result 2020 was declared on July 17, 2020.
