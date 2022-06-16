Pune University UG/PG Admission 2022: Registration starts, Entrance Test from July 21-24

SPPU Admission 2022: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started from Wednesday June 15, 2022 receiving online application and registration of students who have passed HSC exam and/or completed graduation, and now wish to enrol in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2022-23.
Students wishing to persuade UG and PG course in Pune University should note that Admission Process is fully online. Accordingly, students should submit their application form and pay fees Online only.
Pune University had earlier scheduled to start online admission process in the first week of June, 2022. It however started it from Wednesday June 15, 2022.
This is because the qualifying exam for Mumbai University UG admission is HSC or Class 12th, and the Maharashtra board declared the result of the said exam on June 08.
Students should also note that the Pune University has fixed the last date of application is July 21, 2022. Following the registration process the university will conduct entrance test.
1. Click here to go to the SPPU Admission Website: unipune.ac.in.
2. Click on ‘Registration’ button for new registration.
3. Fill all the details and click on Accept.
1. Click here to go to the SPPU Admission Website: unipune.ac.in.
2. Click on ‘Registration’ button for new registration.
3. Fill all the details and click on Accept.
Students should note that they need to pay admission fees using Debit Card/Credit Card, Net Banking or using other digital mode of payment.
As per the Pune University Admission Schedule, the varsity will conduct the admission/entrance test from July 21 to 24, 2022.
The SPPU entrance exam will be held for two hours. It will comprise of two sections - Section A: General Knowledge, Aptitude, Logic and Comprehension, Section B is of subject centric.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.