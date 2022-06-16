TN 10th SSLC, 12th HSE +2 results on June 20, 2022

Chennai: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will declare the Class 10 SSLC and Class 12 HSE +2 results of the state board examinations on June 20 2022.
The results for Class 12 will be declared at 9.30 am while for Class 10 at 12 pm, a statement from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations said Thursday.
The results can be checked using official websites www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1tn.nic.in and www.dg2tn.nic.in.
The results will also be sent to the students through SMS to the numbers that they have submitted in their schools.
The results can also be accessed at the National Informatics Centres, the district Collectorates as well as public libraries.
"The results can also be collected from the respective schools", the statement added.
In 2020 and 2021 TN SSLC Class 10 and HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.
In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6.
HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019, the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the overall result was 92.10.
