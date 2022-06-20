Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class Xth) Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) is set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th results 2022 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as on associate websites today, it is officially confirmed.
The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) officially confirmed that TNBSE SSLC result 2022 will be declared today i.e. Monday June 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm on tnresults.nic.in and other websites.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.
2. Click on TN Board SSLC Xth Class Results 2022.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 10th SSLC results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Regarding the exact date and timing of the result announcement the TN board said that Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be live at tnresults.nic.in and some other mirror websites today at 12:00 pm.
Candidates can also check TN SSLC results of March 2022 exams at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022 as an SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from June 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
In 2020 and 2021 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.
In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6.
