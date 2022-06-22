AP Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to declare today i.e. Wednesday June 22, 2022 on its official website results.apcfss.in the result of the students who had appeared for AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2022 examinations.
1. Click here to go to official website: bie.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
3. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
4. Click on Check Result.
AP Inter result 2022 can also be checked on results.apcfss.in, results.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
According to the board sources, AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will release the results of Manabadi AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year today i.e. Wednesday June 22 at 12:30 pm.
According to the official press note shared by the BIEAP, the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 will be declared for both General as well as Vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd year students.
A total of 10,01,850 students - 5,19,319 in AP First Year Inter and 4, 89,539 in AP Second Year Inter, had appeared for the 2022 board exams conducted in May this year.
Andhra Pradesh had recorded 60% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. Out of the the total students who cleared the AP Inter 2019 exam 64% were girls and 56% boys.
In Inter 2nd year, a total of 72% pass percentage was recorded with 75% girls and 68% boys clearing the exam. With 81 per cent pass percentage, Krishna Jilla was Topper in 2019.
