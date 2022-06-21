Kerala DHSE +2 result 2022 declared; 44,363 students get A Plus

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2022 results have been declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) today i.e. Tuesday June 21, 2022 on keralaresults.nic.in.
The overall pass percentage in Kerala Plus 2 this year is 83.87% - a drop by about 04% as compared to 2021 when the 12th result was 87.95.
Pass percentage of Science stream is 86.14, Commerce is 85.69, Humanities is 75.61, Technical Higher Secondary- is 68.71 and Higher Secondary( Arts) is 86.57.
Like overall pass percentage, the number of students who bagged A Plus for all subjects plummeted this time. The all A Plus holders in higher secondary is 44,363 as compared to the last year's figure of 125,509.
"A total of 78 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass", the board said.
This year 178 students are placed under A+ in Vocational Higher Secondary Exams. In 2021, 245 students were in this list in this category.
This year, the toppers list has not been released for the Kerala Plus 12 Results 2022. But, the department has released the details of district toppers.
According to the result data released today, Kozhikode district performed the best and secured an overall pass percentage of 87.79 followed by Kollam (87.77%) whereas the lowest pass percentage i.e. 75.07 per cent was recorded in Wayanad.
About 4L students appeared for DHSE Kerala Plus 2 examinations that were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2022'.
3. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to view "Kerala Board 12th Result 2022".
5. Download and Save your result for future reference.
After declaration, DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2022 will be available on official website - "keralaresults.nic.in", and other websites and apps. The result is uploaded on the official website and go live at 12:00 pm today.
The overall Pass Percentage in 2021 was 90.52. A total of136 schools, including 11 government schools, recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021.
The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 result was declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) on July 15, 2020.
DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result was 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectievly.
