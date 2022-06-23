India reports surge in new Covid cases for 2nd consecutive day

New Delhi: India yet again witnessed a spike in Covid cases with 13,313 fresh infections being reported in the past 24 hours against the previous day's 12,249 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
In the same period, 38 fatalities were recorded taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,941.
Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 83,990 cases, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 10,972 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,36,027. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has slightly declined to 2.03 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.81 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 6,56,410 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.94 crore.
As of Thursday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.62 crore, achieved via 2,54,44,218 sessions.
Over 3.60 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
Telangana continued to witness a spike in daily Covid-19 count while authorities have cautioned people to follow all the precautions to check the spread.
The state reported 434 cases in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday evening. A day earlier, the count was 403.
The daily tally has almost doubled in the last 3-4 days. Last week, the state had been recording 200-250 cases.
According to the health officials, the state is recording more than 400 cases for the first time after February 2022.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to report maximum number of cases.
On Wednesday, the state capital recorded 292 cases, up from 240 the previous day. In neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri district, the number of infections jumped from 11 to 28. However, in the other neighbouring district Rangareddy, the daily count dropped from 103 to 71.
According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, out of 33 districts, 15 have zero cases while four districts reported a case each. Only two districts recorded the cases in double digits.
The authorities conducted 27,754 tests during the 24-hour period. While the daily count is rising, the state is not recording any death.
