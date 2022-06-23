MHT CET Edit Form window opens, Last date June 30

MHT CET 2022 Form Edit: Maharashtra CET Cell has launched form edit or form correction window for the candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2022 (PCB and PCM groups both) to be held in August this year.
While opening the MHT CET Form Edit Window, the CET Cell said as many as 6,06,142 students have registered for MHT CET PCB and MHT CET PCM.
The CET Cell said it has received a number of calls from these registered candidates who want to edit or make correction in their forms.
“Accordingly, MHT CET Form Edit facility has been opened from June 23 to 30, 2022”, the CET Cell said.
Candidates should also note that using application edit facility they can make correction in name, age, date of birth, image and signature in candidate log in.
Candidates can also change group from PCB to PCM and vice versa.
1. Visit the MHT CET official website: cetcell.mahacet.org
2. Click on application process link
3. Enter log-in credentials- application number and password
4. Click on 'Edit My application' tab
5. Make necessary changes in application form
6. Submit the application form, download and take a print out for further reference.
Candidates should note that they will not be able to make correction in their applications after June 30, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell has scheduled to conduct MHT CET 2022 in August.
In the exam notification, the state Common Entrance Test Cell said MHT CET 2022 for PCM Group will be held from August 05 to 11 whereas MHT CET for PCB Group will be held from August 12 to 20, 2022.
