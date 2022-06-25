TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card Published, Download Here

TSEAMCET Admit Card 2022: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released today i.e. Saturday June 25, 2022 on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2022.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "EAMCET 2022 Admit Card Download"
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download and click your Admit Card also known as Hall Ticket
Candidates should note that it is compulsory to bring the admit card while appearing for the examination papers.
Along with the date, time and name of EAMCET Exam Centre, the Admit Card should have your name, address, date of birth and other important details.
As per the exam dates released by JNTU-H, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 14 and 15 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.
TS EAMCET on July 14, 18 and 19 will be held in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) while on July 15 and 20, there will be only one session (9 a.m. to 12 noon). The Hall Ticket (Admit Card) for the test will be released on June 25, 2022.
Candidates should note that TSEAMCET will be conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Students who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate exam are eligible to appear in EAMCET.
TSEAMCET syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu, the exam notification said.
Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAMCET exam across the state.
A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy) stream.
The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.
