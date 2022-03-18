Man faints in Sajdah in Masjid Nabawi Madinah

Madinah: A man fainted while in Sajdah – prostration, in Masjid Nabawi (The Prophet's Mosque) Madinah Friday, and the photo showing as if he had died went viral on different social media platforms.
The unidentified man was offering Friday prayers at Masjid Nabawi today i.e. March 18, 2022 corresponding to 15th of Sha’ban 1443 AH.
The viral photo is posted on Twitter by the official account of The Holy Mosque's Updates from Masjid Al Haram and Masjid Al Nabawi.
The news we have got || “My brothers who called an ambulance in the Prophet’s Mosque for the man said it was a case of fainting and that the brother is in good condition, apologies for the mistake” pic.twitter.com/aVQWPxOmCr— The Holy Mosque's (@theholymosques) March 18, 2022
The Holy Mosque's Updates while posting the image included with this story had earlier in the day reported that the man had died while offering Friday prayers.
“What a beautiful end!!! A man dies in sujood in Masjid Al Nabawi during Jummah”, it captioned the image.
The Holy Mosque's Updates later deleted the earlier tweet and replaced it with the one above.
The administration did not reveal the identity or nationality of the man. The photo shows the man lying on the mosque floor in unconscious condition and surrounded by security personnel.
Sujud (prostration) is one of the main pillars of daily prayers in Islam. A single act of sujud is called a sajdah (plural sajdāt).
Dying during the prayers, that too in Sujood, and during Friday Prayers at Masjid Nabwai is considered an auspicious moment and an indication of a very fortunate end.
Such incidents are rare but cases of two men had earlier been reported – one in 2010 and the other in 2013, who died during prayers at Masjid Nabawi in Madinah - The City of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
