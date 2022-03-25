Immigrating to Canada has never been more accessible, despite the pandemic. For years the Canadian government has advertised the glorious northern superpower as a destination for workers, students, and families that want to set up a new life in Canada. Moreover, its inclusive policies allow for anyone in the world to apply for Canadian permanent residency.
Indian-Canadians are a fast-growing community in Canada. In 2019, more than 80,000 Indians became Canadian permanent residents. Indo-Canadians are part of the integrated community in the Great White North, and many hold office in high-ranking government positions.
While it's a long process to move your entire life to a new country, there are various Canadian immigration pathways for Indians that make it easier. Here's how to immigrate to Canada from India in 2022 in 5 simple steps.
There are many visa types to choose from. In fact, Canada has over 100 immigration and visa programs in total. Some of these allow you to work, study, or do both in some cases. Many are temporary residency visas, with options to extend, while others like the Express Entry system are immigration programs.
Express Entry to Canada from India is not only most widely used due to its high potential for a positive outcome, but it's also the most simple and streamlined. Under this system, there are three streams you can choose from based on your qualifications, your work experience, career choice and language ability.
The Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) allow you to apply for permanent residency in Canada. Each has its own requirements, and you must meet the minimum requirements to apply.
To learn more about the Express Entry system and how to apply, click here.
The documents you require will depend on the visa type you are applying for. To prove your ability, you'll have to take a language test in either French or English, Canada's two official languages. You might also be asked to provide a medical certificate and a police certificate. If you have a qualification, it will have to be certified by a Canadian authority, whether a degree or a trade qualification. You might also have to provide proof of funds or a valid Canadian job offer.
Express Entry applications from India are all processed online. Potential candidates can create online profiles with their information, such as their basic contact information, work experience, age, and language test results. You'll receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) if you meet the minimum points based on those factors.
Once you receive an ITA, you move on to the next step of the application process, where you upload all the supporting documentation needed to immigrate. Your application will be placed in a pool and selected based on a point-based system called the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The higher your CRS score, the higher your chances to immigrate.
So here it is, the final stage. It’s time to move to Canada. With an approved application, you will receive the necessary documentation to ‘land,’ meaning to arrive in Canada, in up to 60 days. Once you reach your new home, you will submit the documentation that has approved your permanent residency at a Port of Entry.
That’s the simplest step-by-step on how to immigrate to Canada from India. But why do so many Indians choose to move to Canada?
There are various reasons why migrants from the Indian subcontinent choose to call Canada their new home.
1. A low unemployment rate means economic stability
2. University tuition fees are cheaper than in the United States, another popular newcomer hub
3. High standards of education, from preschool to university
4. Safe environment with low levels of crime
5. Political stability
6. Cultural acceptance and policies that support tolerance and inclusion
Because immigrants are such an integral part of the country's economic growth, the general consensus in Canada is that newcomers are meant to be welcomed and assisted in their settlement. Canada's labour force is in danger of shrinking due to continuously low birth rates over the past decade. In addition, an aging workforce means a higher retirement rate, and thanks to the high standard of living in Canada, the retirement age is younger.
To be a part of this growth, you'll have to go through the Express Entry system or apply for a different Canadian visa based on the requirements you meet. To find out more, go to CanadianVisa.org, where you can find more information on the best ways to migrate to Canada from India.
