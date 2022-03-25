Maha MBBS, BDS Mop up Round 2021 Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 Mop up Round 1 Selection List: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has published on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Friday March 25, 2022 UG NEET MBBS, BDS Mop Up Round 1 Selection List of the students seeking admission in First Year Medical Courses.
Before releasing the MBBS, BDS Mop up Round 1 Selection List, the Maharashtra CET Cell had released on Thursday March 24, 2022 vacancies and seat matrix for Mop UP Round 1 on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "MOP UP Round -1 Selection List for MBBS/BDS Courses Only".
3. The Mop up Round List (716 pages in PDF) containing the names of 30029 selected students should open.
Candidates should note that as per the Mop up round schedule published by the Maharashtra CET Celle 1st selection list, the last date of joining and filling Status Retention Form to the respective college is March 30, 2022 upto 5 pm(Including Holiday).
1. Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2021 brochure.
2. Candidate should submit all original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this
selection stands cancelled. All reported candidates irrespective of Joining/Not Joining should collect acknowledgment from allotted Institute.
3. This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DCI and affiliated to MUHS,Nashik Only.
Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting the Mop up round to fill the seats that remained after second round. The CET Cell had published Round 2 selection list on March 09, 2022.
It published on January 31, 2022 on its official website cetcell.net NEET UG 2021 First Selection List of Round 1 counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
