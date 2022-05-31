RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer will soon announce the result of Class 12 exams held in 2022 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites though it has not yet confirmed the exact date and time.
In 2021, RBSE declared Class 12 exam results of Science, Arts and Commerce - all three streams, on the same day. In the past, however the board declared the 12th result of three streams on different dates.
RBSE 12th exam of all three streams were held from March 24 to April 26, 2022. According to the board sources the evaluation of answer sheets has almost been completed, and the result preparation is in its final stage.
The board however has not yet decided on which date the 12th board exam 2022 result will be declared.
But, citing RBSE sources, multiple media reports have claimed that the 12th result of Arts, Science and Commerce could be announced in June first week – most probable by June 04, 2022.
The RBSE has a tradition of confirming the result declaration date and time at least a day in advance. Once released RBSE 12th result will be available for download on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and other websites.
RBSE 12th result can also be checked using result App and via SMS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “RBSE 12th Science” or “12th Arts” or “12th Commerce” result.
3. Enter roll number and password if asked.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
To check RBSE 12th Result 2022 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.
Students can take the printout of the result available online for reference. They will be provided the printed copy of the result used for future admission process from their respective schools.
In 2021, RBSE 12th Science, Arts and Commerce exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared on the basis of internal assessment. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.97 in 2021.
In 2020, 12th Science result was declared on July 08 whereas 12th Commerce and Arts results were published on July 13, 2020.
Rajasthan had recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.96 in 2020 board exam of 12th Science stream, and 94.49% in RBSE 12th 2020 board exams of Commerce stream.
In 2019, RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result was declared on May 15. RBSE 12th Science Pass Percentage in 2019 was a whopping 92.88% while in Commerce, 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board Class 12th 2019 exam.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (RBSE) had declared the RBSE 12th Arts results 2019 on May 22 when the overall pass percentage was 88%.
