Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission 2022: Choice Filling Starts Today

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2022 Admission: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra is set to start from today i.e. Wednesday November 16, 2022 through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science.
The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses has been fixed as November 20, 2022.
"Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses will be done from November 16 to 20, 2022 (5 days) up to 11:59 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Counselling says in a notification dated November 11.
Candidates participating in Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2022 should carefully study the Seat Matrix to be released today Wednesday November 16, 2022 on CET Cell website in PDF.
Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. There are three options for Online Preference Form Filling. Click on any one marked with "Click here for Online Preference (Choices) filling for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS courses.
3. Login using User Name/Mobile phone and proceed for Choices filling (Preference Form Filling).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. There are three options for Online Preference Form Filling. Click on any one marked with "Click here for Online Preference (Choices) filling for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS courses.
3. Login using User Name/Mobile phone and proceed for Choices filling (Preference Form Filling).
Candidates should note the CET Cell will release CAP Round 1 Result (Round 1 Selection List) of AYUSH candidates on November 23, 2022.
“Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUM, BAMS and BHMS and other AYUSH Courses will be published on November 23, 2022”, the CET Cell said.
Physical joining and filling of status retention form to the selected college as per allotment of 1st CAP Round should be done from November 24 to 30, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in Round 1 can participate in Round 2.
"The Schedule for 2nd Round and Subsequent Round(s), will be declared in due course", the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
It had started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Common Merit List was released on October 25, 2022. The Round 1 Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental), and BSc Nursing and other courses were released on October 28, 2022. Maharashtra CET Cell is starting from Nov 18 Round 2 counselling for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
The Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other AYUSH Courses will be released separately as per the above schedule.
The CET Cell has also advised all colleges and institues treat all Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.