Maharashtra DSE 2022 CAP Round 3 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 3 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Friday November 25, 2022 on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round III (Round 3) of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2022-23.
The CET Cell had published on November 07, 2022 DSE CAP Round 1 result and DSE CAP Round 2 result on November 16, 2022 for the candidates who had registered for Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling 2022.
For vacant seats if any after CAP Round 3 at institute the respective institute will complete the admission activity in the following manner:
i) Display of vacant seats on institute website and giving appropriate advertisement in the News Paper.
ii) Invite applications from registered candidates.
iii) Prepare and display Merit List on college website and Institute Notice Board.
iv) Carry out/ Complete Admission Process by following Government Admission Rules
Maharashtra CET Cell published November 21 Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 3. Candidates were asked to submit option form from November 22 to 24, 2022.
Candidates should note that DSE 2022 Allotment Result CAP Round 3 will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2022 CAP Round 3 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 3 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
