Maharashtra DSE 2022 CAP Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday November 07, 2022 on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2022-23.
Maharashtra CET Cell had on November 01, 2022 released Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. detailed of vacant seats.
Following the release of Seat Matrix and Final Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options and preferences from November 02 to 04, 2022.
Candidates should note that DSE 2022 Allotment Result will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2022 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents: October 11 to 21, 2022.
• Display of DSE 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 01, 2022.
• Display of DSE22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the candidate is from November 02 to 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 22 CAP Round I: November 07, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation CAP Round 1: November 08 to 10, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 11, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 16, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
