Maharashtra DSE 2022 CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 2 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday November 16, 2022 on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round II of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2022-23.
The CET Cell had published on November 07, 2022 DSE CAP Round 1 result for the candidates who had registered for Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling 2022.
Candidates who did not get admission in DSE22 First Round or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seats were asked to participate in DSE CAP Round 2 starting from November 12, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell published Friday November 11 Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 2. Candidates were asked to submit option form from November 12 to 14, 2022.
Candidates should note that DSE 2022 Allotment Result CAP Round 2 will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2022 CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
• Display of DSE 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of DSE22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 22 CAP Round I: November 07, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 11, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 16, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation DSE CAP Round 2: November 17 to 19, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: November 21, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: November 25, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
