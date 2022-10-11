Maharashtra B Arch Admission 2022 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Architecture (B. Arch.) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website arch2022.mahacet.org.in. today i.e. Tuesday October 11, 2022 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2022-23.
According to the Maharashtra Architecture (BArch 2022) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List will be released today whereas the Final Merit List will be published on October 15, 2022.
Candidates should note that after the release of B Arch 22 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to reqeust correction if any from October 12 to 14, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: arch2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "B Arch Provisional Merit Display" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with AR22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List B Arch 2022. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates at FC can be done from October 12 to 14 up to 05:00 pm. B Arch Final Merit List will be published on October 15, 2022", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 30 to October 10, 2022.
• Display of B Arch 2021 Provisional Merit List: October 11, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 12 to 14, 2022
• Display of Arch21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: To be announced later
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2022) started for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra B Architecture (BArch 2022) Counselling starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022 along with National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by Council of Architecture.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
