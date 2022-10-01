Maharashtra B Arch Admission 2022: Registration starts

MAH CET Cell Architecture (B. Arch.) Admission 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has started online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year of the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch.) course on the official website arch2022.mahacet.org.in from Saturday September 30, 2022.
Students seeking admission in First Year B Arch course in Maharashtra should note that the last date of application is October 10, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: arch2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till October 10, 2022 up to 5.00 p.m. at FC.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 30 to October 10, 2022.
• Display of B Arch 2021 Provisional Merit List: October 11, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 12 to 14, 2022
• Display of Arch21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: To be announced later
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2022) started for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2022) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022 along with National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by Council of Architecture.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
