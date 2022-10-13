MHT CET 2022 Engineering CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission Starts

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for FE 2021 CAP Round 1 underway for admission to First Year Engineering B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2022-23.
Candidates whose names figure in the MHT CET First Year Engineering and Technology 2022 Final Merit List will be able to use the facility of option form submission made available on the CET Cell website fe2022.mahacet.org.
The CET Cell had published on October 12, 2022 the Final List of candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2022 Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling.
Along with the Final Merit List, the CET Cell has also published Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1.
Candidates should note that the date and time for option form submission is from October 13 to 15, 2022. They are advised to carefully read the seat matrix before proceeding for Option and Choice form submission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
• Online registration and uploading of required documents: September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
• Online registration and uploading of required documents: September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
The available courses are Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Electrical, Electronics, Production etc. Candidates can refer Information Brochure for more details.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.