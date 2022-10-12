MAH BE, BTech Final Merit List 2022, Round 1 Seat Matrix Today

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website fe2022.mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday October 12, 2022 FE 2022 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will first publish today i.e. October 12, 2022 Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for First Year Engineering CAP Round I for the year 2022-23 on its official website. After few hours, FE22 Final Merit List will be published.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on October 07, 2022 Provisional Merit List of candidates registered for First Year Engineering Counselling. The candidates were asked to submit grievances till October 10. The CET Cell will publish today the Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Final Merit List Status (Maharashtra & All India)" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has not confirmed any specific time to release the two important documents. However, FE 22 Seat Matrix will be released first, and after few hours Final Merit List will be published.
After the publication of FE 2022 Final Merit List, candidates will be required to submit their college options using choice form filling link on the official website from October 13 to 15, 2022, as per the admission schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
• Online registration and uploading of required documents: September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
The available courses are Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Electrical, Electronics, Production etc. Candidates can refer Information Brochure for more details.
