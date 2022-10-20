MANUU Prof features in Stanford’s top International Scientists list

Hyderabad: Dr. Salman Ahmad Khan, Professor in chemistry and Dean, School of Science, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) featured in the prestigious Stanford University’s list of top 2% International Scientists third year in a row.
The list is also known as ‘Updated Science wide Author database of Stanford Citation Indicators’.
The database was released by Stanford University, USA and published by Elsevier BV on 10 October 2022.
Dr Salman also featured in Stanford’s list in the years 2020, 2021 and continues to be in the prestigious "top international scientists list’ of 2022 in recognition of his exceptional research work.
The selection was among top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above in their field from all over the world and was classified into 22 different fields and 176 subfields.
Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU congratulated Prof. Salman. He said that Dr Salman's achievement highlights our research competencies and university is on a path to find innovative solutions to complex problems of society through quality research work.
Prof. Salman A Khan has published 185 research Articles in reputed journals like Elsevier, Springer, Wiley and has also published 4 books and 2 book chapters.
He completed his PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia University New Delhi.
Back in 2020, Jamia Millia Islamia's Prof Imran Ali was selected as leading scientist in India in the field of Analytical Chemistry by the Standford University in the US.
In the same year, Professor Ahmed Kamal, Jamia Hamdard Pro-Vice Chancellor was also named among top 2 per cent cientists in the world by Stanford University.
