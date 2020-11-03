Jamia Hamdard Pro VC Ahmed Kamal among top 2% scientists of the world

New Delhi: Professor Ahmed Kamal, Jamia Hamdard Pro-Vice Chancellor has been named among top 2 per cent cientists in the world by Stanford University.
Prof Ahmed Kamal has also been ranked among top 0.10 per cent scientists in India with 537 papers in his name and with a worldwide subject rank of 83 among scientists.
Prof Kamal is also ranked 2nd in India in the subject of Medicinal and Biomolecular Chemistry.
Prof Ahmed Kamal has been named among top scientists globally in the subject-wise analysis conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University USA which was led by Dr. John PA Ioannidis.
The analyses used citations from Scopus with data assessing scientists for career-long citation impact up until the end of 2019 and for citation impact during the single calendar year.
Prof Ahmed Kamal has filed more than 368 patents. Five of his US patents that have been licensed to a pharmaceutical company and are under the process of clinical development.
Prof Kamal's research interests mainly focus on the design and synthesis of gene-targeting compounds as new anti-cancer agents and their targeted delivery. He has designed and developed a large number of target based new molecules as potential cytotoxic agents for the treatment of various cancers mostly inspired from natural products. New chemical entities for anti-tubercular and anti-microbial activities are also his research avenues.
Prof Kamal is also proficient in the development of new efficient synthetic methodologies including solid phase, resin bound reagents and chemo-enzymatic strategies that are useful in both basic and applied pharmaceutical chemistry. He has won several honours and awards for his research work.
Prof Kamal has over 540 publications, more than 10000 citations, 30 review papers and 10 book chapters in the areas of medicinal chemistry and biocatalysis.
