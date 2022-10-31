MHT CET 2022 [BE, BTech] CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 2 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday October 31, 2022 on its official website fe2022.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II (Round 2 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2022-23.
Students who are allotted seats in FE CAP Round 2 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is from Noember 01 to 03, 2022 up to 03:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that CAP Round 2 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from October 27 to 29, 2022, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.
1. Copy and paste the link given here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should ote MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE22 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2022 CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State CET Cell had published on October 18, 2022 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2022-23.
The CET Cell had published on October 12, 2022 the Final List of candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2022 Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling.
Along with the Final Merit List, the CET Cell has also published Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1.
Candidates who do not get admission in Second Round, and those who are not satisfied with the seat allotted, can participate in CAP Round 3 which will start on November 04, 2o22 with display of vacant seats. No fresh registration is required for this and consequent rounds.
• Display of FE Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Reporting and Admission Confirmation: October 19 to 21, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: October 23 to 26, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
• Reporting and Admission Confirmation: November 01 to 03, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III : November 04, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: November 09, 2022
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
The available courses are Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Electrical, Electronics, Production etc. Candidates can refer Information Brochure for more details.
