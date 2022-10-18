Maharashtra Engineering FE 2022 Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday October 18, 2022 on its official website fe2022.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2022-23.
Students who are allotted seats in FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is October 19 to 19, 2022.
Candidates should also note that CAP Round 1 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from October 13 to 15, 2022, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should ote MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE22 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2022 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates whose names figure in the MHT CET First Year Engineering and Technology 2022 Final Merit List will be allotted seats based on the option form they had submitted on the CET Cell website fe2022.mahacet.org.
The CET Cell had published on October 12, 2022 the Final List of candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2022 Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling.
Along with the Final Merit List, the CET Cell has also published Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1.
Candidates who do not get admission in First Round, and those who are not satisfied with the seat allotted, can participate in CAP Round 2 which will start on October 22, 2o22. No fresh registration is required for this and consequent rounds.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Reporting and Admission Confirmation: October 19 to 21, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: October 23 to 26, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
The available courses are Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Electrical, Electronics, Production etc. Candidates can refer Information Brochure for more details.
