DME MP NEET UG 2023 MBBS, BDS Merit List Today - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday August 01, 2023 MP NEET UG 2023 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates will be on Tuesday August 01, 2023", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2023 Merit List.
3. Log in using User Name and Password if required.
4. Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2023 Merit List.
3. Log in using User Name and Password if required.
4. Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.
Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Merit List 2023 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from August 02 to 04, 2023.
Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2023 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh published vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on July 26, 2023.
According to the medical and dental counselling schedule, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2023 First Round on August 07, 2023.
Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 08 to 14, 2023.
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
• Online Registration on DME Portal: July 26 to 31, 2023 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 26 to 27, 2023
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 28, 2023
• Publication of State Merit List: August 01, 2023
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 02 to 04, 2023
• Allotment of First Round: August 07, 2023
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 08 to 14, 2023
• Opt for upgradation: August 08 to 14, 2023 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 08 to 14, 2023 upto 06:00 PM
• Online Registration on DME Portal: July 26 to 31, 2023 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 26 to 27, 2023
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 28, 2023
• Publication of State Merit List: August 01, 2023
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 02 to 04, 2023
• Allotment of First Round: August 07, 2023
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 08 to 14, 2023
• Opt for upgradation: August 08 to 14, 2023 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 08 to 14, 2023 upto 06:00 PM
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2023 from July 26, 2023.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.