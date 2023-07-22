DME Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Published

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2023: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Counselling Date and Schedule 2023 which will be conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2023-24.
According to the admission notification released Friday, Online Registration and Application for DME MP NEET UG Round 1 will be done through the official portal from July 26 to 31, 2023.
The Department will publish on August 01, 2023 the Merit List of students who have registered for DME MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2023 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges).
Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling.
This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.
According to the medical and dental counselling schedule released Friday, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2023 First Round on August 07, 2023.
Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 08 to 14, 2023.
• Online Registration on DME Portal: July 26 to 31, 2023 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 26 to 27, 2023
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 28, 2023
• Publication of State Merit List: August 01, 2023
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 02 to 04, 2023
• Allotment of First Round: August 07, 2023
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 08 to 14, 2023
• Opt for upgradation: August 08 to 14, 2023 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 08 to 14, 2023 upto 06:00 PM
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
